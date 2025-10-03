/Trump becomes subject of joke! Albania PM mocks US president's geography errors - WATCH Macron's reaction

United States President Donald Trump's geographical gaffe became a topic of discussion and laughter at the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev referred to Trump's past confusion between several Eastern European countries. While taking credit for solving wars across the world, Trump had recently referred to Armenia as Azerbaijan and boasted that he solved the war between these two countries. However, in reality, the conflict is between Armenia and Albania. Trump is known for his repeated geographical mix-ups. He once claimed to have solved the imaginary conflict between Cambodia and Armenia.

Trump becomes subject of joke

During a light-hearted exchange at the European Political Community summit, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama jokingly told French President Emmanuel Macron that he should apologise for not congratulating Albania on the peace deal that US President Donald Trump claimed to have brokered between Albania and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was seen laughing in response. Macron, playing along with the joke, responded by apologising for the oversight.

