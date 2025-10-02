/Does Putin feel like Alexander? Russian president says he was elected but ...

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the Valdai forum on Thursday (October 2), was asked if he feels like Alexander I. He replied, "Alexander I was an emperor, and I am a president, elected by the people for a fixed term. That's a big difference," Putin said.

In his speech at the forum, the Russian president challenged his country's rivals. "If someone wants to pick a fight with Russia, bring it on. Don’t think that Russia will show weakness or indecision," the Russian president said. "We live in time when things change rapidly, we need to be prepared for anything. Polycentricity issues in world deserve special attention today. One has to be prepared for anything," he added.

Putin further promised a "significant" response to "Europe's militarisation".

"We are closely monitoring the rising militarisation of Europe," he told the audience, adding: “Retaliatory measures by Russia will not take long. The response to such threats will be very significant.”

"We hear - and you know this - in Germany, for example, they say that the German army should once again be the most powerful in Europe. Well, fine, we're listening carefully, watching. What exactly is meant by that? I think no one doubts that Russia's response will not be long in coming. The response to these threats will be, to put it mildly, very convincing. It's precisely a response; we ourselves have never initiated a military confrontation," Putin said.