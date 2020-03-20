Top world news: COVID-19 kills 5,000 in Europe, NASA suspends work on moon rocket, and more!

Top news of the day Photograph:( WION )
Here are the top news stories that ruled the international circuit today
Coronavirus kills over 5,000 in Europe; number likely to increase overnight
Coronavirus pandemic: NASA suspends work on Moon rocket
UK: Government releases list of 'key workers' whose kids will be prioritised at schools amid coronavirus
Eight out of ten people expected to contract COVID-19 in Spanish capital Madrid
UK turns to car manufacturers to fulfill ventilator shortage due to coronavirus
Coronavirus pandemic: Ukraine expects to receive 10 million virus test kits from China
