UK: Government releases list of 'key workers' whose kids will be prioritised at schools amid coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom, the Department of Education has published a list of "key workers" whose kids will be prioritised for schooling while they are working.

British Schools are closed indefinitely as part precautionary measures amid coronavirus outbreak which has killed over 100 citizens. However, the schools are being asked to continue to provide care for a number of children of essential frontline workers.

The list includes health and social care staff, educators and childcarers, key public service workers such as police as well as food and distribution sector employees.

The number of confirmed infections inside the country doubled between Monday and Thursday to 3,269 cases, while the death toll nearly trebled to 144 deaths in the same period.

The virus which first originated in China has infected around 219,000 people globally.

According to the latest data by AFP, 10,080 people have died worldwide. Most of the deaths are reported in Europe (4,932) and Asia (3,431).

Italy is the worst affected country with 3,405 fatalities, followed by China with 3,248, the initial epicentre of the outbreak, and Iran with 1,433.

(With inputs from agencies)