Coronavirus kills over 5,000 in Europe; number likely to increase overnight

5,000 people have officially died in Europe due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, news agency AFP reported.

Various media outlets have reported that 5,168 deaths have occurred on the continent, and are directly related to the coronavirus.

The most number of deaths were recorded in Italy, with over 3,405 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, Europe has registered 1,034 new cases. Over 110,568 infections have been registered in the continent.

In the end of last year, the novel coronavirus was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and hails from the same family of coronaviruses as SARS and MERS.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently labelled the outbreak as a pandemic. As part of the precautionary measures, people across the globe have been advised to stay indoors and to practice social distancing.

The pandemic has shut down major countries and industries around the world. Italy continues to be in complete lockdown mode, with over 300 deaths being reported daily. This may partly be due to the large number of senior citizens in the country. Additionally, schools, restaurants, and bars have been ordered shut across the globe. Sporting events have also been cancelled until the virus threat simmers down. The US state of California recently enforced a complete lockdown which places over 40 million people in self-isolation.

With no clear picture in sight of how long the pandemic might last, people have been compelled to hoard for not weeks, but for months. The US has shown considerable anxiety over the stocks.

