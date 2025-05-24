Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus will remain in charge of Bangladesh’s interim government, according to one of his top advisers. The statement comes amid growing speculation that Yunus may step down due to political tensions.

Days after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was fact-checked by his country's local media on misinformation regarding India, a new video of his has surfaced on the internet in which he is seen saying that America wants countries to fight so that it can earn money.

Click on the headlines to read more

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus will remain in charge of Bangladesh’s interim government, according to one of his top advisers. The statement comes amid growing speculation that Yunus may step down due to political tensions.

Days after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was fact-checked by his country's local media on misinformation regarding India, a new video of his has surfaced on the internet in which he is seen saying that America wants countries to fight so that it can earn money.

Donald Trump’s latest defence project, a giant missile shield over North America dubbed the “Golden Dome,” has one major challenge, he can’t build it without help from Canada. But Ottawa hasn’t committed, and it’s not clear if it will.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, a Harvard University alumnus, slammed the United States administration's decision to ban Harvard University's ability to enroll international students.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday (May 24) arrested a contractual health worker identified as Sahdevhsinh Gohil for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani agents, as per news agency PTI.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), faced an outage on Saturday marking it the second such case in 24 hours.

Amid heightened security concerns after recent conflict along India’s western border, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed all commercial airlines, helicopter and chartered plane operators to implement stringent security measures at dual-use airports—those serving both civilian and military purposes.

The new emerging COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 has been detected in India along with four instances of the LF.7 type, reveals Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data. INSACOG, a consortium of 64 laboratories, is a Pan-India network to monitor genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2 by a sentinel sequencing effort.

A new BTS video from the sets of Rajinikanth's upcoming action thriller Coolie has dropped. The movie will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan and will be the first time Rajinikanth and Aamir will be seen on the big screen together.

During an official presser in Mumbai on Saturday (May 24), chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained what stopped them from promoting Bumrah from vice-captain to captain.

