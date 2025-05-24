'He didn’t say he will leave': Yunus to stay on as head of Bangladesh’s interim government says aide despite resignation rumours

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus will remain in charge of Bangladesh’s interim government, according to one of his top advisers. The statement comes amid growing speculation that Yunus may step down due to political tensions.

“He didn’t say he will leave,” said Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud following an unexpected cabinet meeting on Saturday. “He said that while we face many obstacles in carrying out the work and responsibilities assigned to us, we are overcoming them,” Mahmud added.

Mahmud made it clear that Yunus is “definitely staying,” and added that no members of the advisory council are resigning. “The responsibility entrusted to them is significant, and they cannot abandon their duty,” he added, according to AFP.

Emergency cabinet meeting held ahead of political talks

The cabinet meeting took place just hours before Yunus was scheduled to meet with leaders of the country’s top political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Although no official agenda has been released, Yunus’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed the meetings would go ahead.

Reports earlier this week suggested Yunus had considered stepping down if political parties refused to support the interim government’s roadmap.

Street protests and political pressure mount

The political situation in Bangladesh has become more tense in recent days. Rival groups have taken to the streets in Dhaka, each pushing for their demands to be heard.

On Thursday, thousands of BNP supporters rallied in the capital, urging the government to announce a clear election date.

Yunus has promised that general elections will be held by June 2026 at the latest. However, many in the opposition want a specific date fixed immediately.

Tensions with the military

In addition to political pressure, Yunus is also facing a challenge in his relationship with the military. The Army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, recently stated that elections should be held by December, suggesting a clear difference of opinion with the interim leader.

Yunus took office after a mass uprising last year, and his role as a neutral figure was seen as key to guiding the country through its transition. But with increasing unrest and political divides, his position appears more difficult to maintain.

For now, however, the interim leadership insists Yunus is staying put.