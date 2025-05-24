X down again? Elon Musk's platform suffers global outage, second time in 24 hours

Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), faced an outage on Saturday marking it the second such case in 24 hours.

As per the outage tracking site Downdetector, over 25,000 users in the United States reported issues.

In India, users faced difficulty in loading the ‘For You’, ‘Following’ and ‘Notifications’ panels.

As per Downdetector by 8:39 AM EDT (6:09 PM IST) it began receiving thousands of outage reports, hinting at a large-scale disruption.

