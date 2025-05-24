LOGIN

X down again? Elon Musk's platform suffers global outage, second time in 24 hours

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: May 24, 2025, 19:23 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 19:23 IST
X down again? Elon Musk's platform suffers global outage, second time in 24 hours

Story highlights

As per the outage tracking site Downdetector, over 25,000 users in the United States reported issues.

Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), faced an outage on Saturday marking it the second such case in 24 hours.

As per the outage tracking site Downdetector, over 25,000 users in the United States reported issues.

In India, users faced difficulty in loading the ‘For You’, ‘Following’ and ‘Notifications’ panels.

As per Downdetector by 8:39 AM EDT (6:09 PM IST) it began receiving thousands of outage reports, hinting at a large-scale disruption.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)

Trending Topics