Gujarat ATS arrests health worker for leaking sensitive security information to Pakistani agent

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday (May 24) arrested a contractual health worker identified as Sahdevhsinh Gohil for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani agents, as per news agency PTI.

Gohil was lured by a Pakistani agent, who identified herself as Aditi Bharadwaj, to share information about under-construction as well as existing establishments of the Border Security Force and Indian Navy in the area, said the ATS in a release.

Superintendent of Police (ATS) Siddharth Korukonda further revealed that since June 2023, Gohil, a resident of Lakhpat taluka of Kutch, had shared photos and videos of various BSF and naval facilities in Kutch district via WhatsApp with the Pakistani spy for money.

The Pakistani agent first contacted Gohil on his WhatsApp number in June 2023 and befriended him. "After winning his trust, the agent sought photos and videos of BSF and Indian Navy offices and ongoing construction around his village. Gohil shared the requested classified information via WhatsApp," said the SP.

"he WhatsApp numbers under Aditi Bharadwaj’s name were being operated from Pakistan. We have registered a case against Gohil and Pakistani agent Aditi Bharadwaj under sections 61 and 148 of BNS," SP added.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested a man named Tufail from Varanasi on charges of spying for Pakistan. He is accused of sharing sensitive information about India’s internal security with Pakistani contacts.