Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha slammed the United States administration's decision to ban Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. Chadha, a Harvard University alumnus, said in a post on X that this decision by US President Donald Trump “threatens the dreams and futures of international students at Harvard and beyond.” He added that “academic freedom and global collaboration” should be defended.

"President Trump’s recent move threatens the dreams and futures of international students at Harvard and beyond. As a proud member of the Harvard community, I wear my colours to show support for inclusion and academic freedom. I stand with Harvard and all international students whose dreams and futures are under threat. We must defend academic freedom and global collaboration," the AAP MP wrote on X.

Parliamentarian Raghav Chadha attended the Young Global Leader (YGL) programme at Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in Cambridge from March 5 to 13, 2025. Harvard enrolls almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts and almost 788 students are Indians.

Trump administration's crackdown on Harvard

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on May 23 ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to terminate Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification.

The DHS accused Harvard's leadership of creating an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students. It also said that Harvard has not provided details of students involved in terrorist activities and this action against the University holds them “accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."

Soon after, the Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration saying that "Harvard is not Harvard without its foreign students." The university is also suing over a cut of more than USD 2 billion in federal funding.

Meanwhile, a US judge blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. In a complaint filed in Boston federal court earlier on Friday, Harvard called the revocation a "blatant violation" of the US Constitution and other federal laws.



