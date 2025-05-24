NB.1.8.1, LF.7 Covid variants detected in India, reveals INSACOG data; 3 infants test positive in Karnataka

The new emerging COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1 has been detected in India along with four instances of the LF.7 type, reveals Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data. INSACOG, a consortium of 64 laboratories, is a Pan-India network to monitor genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2 by a sentinel sequencing effort.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified NB.1.8 and LF.7 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest, but these variants are reportedly driving the Covid surge in China and parts of Asia.

WHO’s preliminary risk assessment classifies NB.1.8.1 as posing a low public health risk globally, but it has mutations that have increased transmissibility.



As per INSACOG data, one case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu, and four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May. In India, JN.1 remains the most common variant, comprising 53 per cent of cases, followed by BA.2 (26 per cent) and other Omicron sub-lineages (20 per cent).



WHO categorises NB.1.8.1 as posing a low public health risk globally, but its spike protein mutations like A435S, V445H, and T478I suggest increased transmissibility and immune evasion compared to other variants.

Different regions in India have reported localised spike. Delhi recorded 23 new cases, Andhra Pradesh reported four in the last 24 hours, Telangana confirmed one, while a nine-month-old tested positive in Bengaluru. Kerala reported 273 cases in May alone.

3 infants test Covid positive in Karnataka

Three babies have tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka, including a nine-month-old boy from Hoskote in the Bengaluru Rural district, said a Times of India report.

The state government has urged citizens to proactively follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The surge in paediatric infections sparked some concerns, but health officials assure that all three children are in stable condition and have shown signs of quick recovery.

Experts say that while the older population has gained immunity from exposure, babies have not and are hence getting infected.

The Hoskote infant was admitted to a private medical college hospital, from where it was referred to Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru, where a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on May 22 confirmed the infection.

Besides the Hoskote case, two babies tested positive at a private hospital in Bengaluru, but neither required intensive care.

Officials issue advisory in Karnataka

The Karnataka Health Department issued an official advisory on Friday notifying a gradual rise in infections over the past 20 days, and calling for preventive measures, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and people with co-morbidities.

Officials reiterated that there is no immediate cause for concern but stressed on masking up in crowded places, maintaining hand hygiene, and seeking timely testing for symptoms to prevent further spread.

Kerala, with 273 Covid infections in May, has made masks mandatory in hospitals and advised people with cough symptoms to wear face coverings.

Those returning from Covid-affected countries, mostly Asian nations, have been advised to undergo testing.

Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi hospitals told to keep beds, oxygen ready

Since Covid-19 seems to be making a return, Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh have put hospitals on alert.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have reported fresh cases this month. In fact, Delhi has reported coronavirus cases (23) for the first time in three years.

Most cases are mild, and no deaths have been reported so far. The symptoms, including fever, runny nose, sore throat, headaches, fatigue, and exhaustion, are usually mild, and those infected recover within four days.