'America earns from wars': Pakistan minister Khawaja Asif blames US for global conflicts in viral video | Watch

Days after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was fact-checked by his country's local media on misinformation regarding India, a new video of his has surfaced on the internet in which he is seen saying that America wants countries to fight so that it can earn money. He claimed that the US plays both sides in conflicts to fuel its military-industrial complex, which he describes as an "established industry" that thrives on global instability.

In an undated video, Khawaja Asif says, “Everywhere in the world…Americans may generating wars - may be for the last 100 years. They have fought 260 wars, China has fought 3. They [US] still make money...The military industry is a major portion of their GDP...therefore they have to be involved in war...they make countries fight...sometimes here, sometimes there...they earn when countries fight. They have done this in Palestine, Syria, Egypt and Libya...these were rich countries...they are bankrupt now due to war and America has earned.”

WION does not independently verify the authenticity of the video. CLICK here to watch the video

A few days ago, in an interview with CNN, Asif claimed that he would submit “complete evidence” to prove India's alleged involvement in the attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar district. The bomb blast in Khuzdar on Quetta-Karachi highway reportedly killed six people, including three schoolgirls while 40 others were injured.

"India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar," Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs had said on Asif's claims.

During Operation Sindoor, when India hit terror targets in Pakistan, Asif on live TV claimed that the proof of Pakistan downing five Indian jets, including a Rafale was “all over social media.”



