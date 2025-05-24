Shut aircraft windows during landing and take-off; no photography at defence airports near border, orders DGCA

Amid heightened security concerns after recent conflict along India’s western border, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed all commercial airlines, helicopter and chartered plane operators to implement stringent security measures at dual-use airports—those serving both civilian and military purposes.

Many defence airbases in India also function as commercial airports and are known as civil enclaves.

The DGCA, India’s regulatory body in civil aviation, primarily dealing with safety issues, has directed all commercial airlines to ensure that aircraft window shades remain shut during take-off and landing at defence airfields, particularly those near the western border.

The shades will remain shut until the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet after takeoff and must be closed again after it descends to this height during landing.

The DGCA directive applies to dual-use airports that serve both civilian and military operations.

The measure comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian armed forces in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The military action had led to a temporary closure of 32 airports across northern, central, and western India, including several key defence airfields. The commercial flight operations have resumed after the ceasefire, but security concerns still persist.

Ban on photography and videography at military bases

The DGCA has also asked airlines to alert passengers about the ban on photography and videography at military bases during their transit.

“Operators should also communicate the potential consequences of non-compliance, including regulatory or legal action as per applicable security protocols,” the statement said.

The DGCA has directed all airlines to make mandatory announcements, both before take-off and landing, instructing passengers to close window shades and refrain from using cameras or phones for recording.

The regulator has also asked all operators to formulate SOPs for their crew to manage safety and security risks while operating from defence airports.

The guidelines have been issued to enhance “operational safety” and prevent the “unintentional sharing of security-related information by the public”, the directive said.

The directive applies to dual-use airports, including Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Adampur, Chandigarh, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Nal, Jodhpur, Hindon, Agra, Kanpur, Bareilly, Maharajpur, Gorakhpur, Bhuj, Lohegaon, Goa (Dabolim), and Vizag.

The western border was at the centre of hostilities between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor and strikes on key airbases across the border in response to drone swarms, projectile launches, and shelling on civilian areas by Pakistan.