'It’s not good old Canada-USA': Trump’s $500 billion ‘Golden Dome’ plan needs Canada's help: Here's why

Donald Trump’s latest defence project, a giant missile shield over North America dubbed the “Golden Dome,” has one major challenge, he can’t build it without help from Canada. But Ottawa hasn’t committed, and it’s not clear if it will.

Canada’s vast northern airspace would be essential for tracking missiles that could fly over the Arctic, but Canadian leaders remain cautious. Trump estimates the project could cost $500 billion and says Canada “wants protection too,” suggesting Washington would help as usual.

Still, political voices in Ottawa are unsure. “There’s a lot we just don’t know. There’s a lot that needs to be revealed about how the economic and security partnership with America and Canada will unfold,” Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar told Politico.

Strained relations complicate cooperation

Trump’s assumption that Canada will join the project might be optimistic, especially given recent tensions. He’s criticised Canada for relying too much on US defence and favourable trade deals, and a past tariff dispute has left the relationship bruised.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has warned Washington not to take Ottawa for granted and has even hinted at exploring alternative security partnerships. “None of [the Golden Dome partnership] has been spelled out or negotiated. It’s not, you know, good old Canada-USA. It’s like, ‘We can’t do this easily, because our people are very upset,’” US Senator Jack Reed told Politico.

Why the Arctic matters?

Canada’s nearly 4 million square miles of land and airspace are strategically critical. They give the US a clear view of any missiles launched by Russia or China across the North Pole, an area that remains a gap in US air defences.

For decades, the two countries have worked together under the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). NORAD has ensured joint air patrols and radar sharing, especially across the Arctic, where Russian aircraft regularly test both nations’ air defences.

Canada typically covers about 40% of NORAD’s budget and has already pledged $38 billion to upgrade its radar network over the next 20 years.

Canada’s technology is already in play

Ottawa could contribute more to the Golden Dome by installing radars and interceptors across its territory, like those in Alaska and California. During his first week as Prime Minister, Carney signed a $4 billion radar deal with Australia for technology developed by BAE Systems. These radars are intended for the Arctic and could be folded into the NORAD system.

Audrey Champoux, spokesperson for Carney, confirmed that discussions with Washington are ongoing. “Carney and his ministers are having wide-ranging and constructive discussions with their American counterparts,” she said.

The US Northern Command, which oversees NORAD, said, “We will continue to prioritise our core mission of defending the United States and Canada and will ensure any new capabilities align with that objective.”

Big money, big decisions, and big delays

Funding is another major issue. The White House is asking Congress for an initial $25 billion to begin work. But Canada’s budget won’t be ready until autumn, leaving a gap in commitment.

Another sticking point is whether Canada will allow its forces to participate in shooting down ballistic missiles. The issue has been politically sensitive for years, with no firm consensus.

“It’s something that we are looking at and something that has been discussed at a high level. But not — sure, one negotiates on this,” said Carney.