Top 10 World news: Xi congratulates Biden, COVID-19 vaccination in EU, and more!

After days of uncertainty, Chinese President Xi Jinping has finally congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden. Meanwhile, China is fuming because of fresh ban on Chinese apps in India. Coronabirus vaccination is likely to start in th EU by December. Read this and much more!

President Xi congratulates president-elect Joe Biden on US election victory





Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had said: “We respect the choice of the American people.



We firmly oppose India's move to block more mobile apps: China





Yesterday, The India government announced that it has banned 43 more Chinese mobile apps.

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan over security concern



The UAE had temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns.

'Light at the end of the tunnel': European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says first European citizen might be vaccinated before end December



The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned that member countries should prepare their logistical chains for the rollout of millions of doses vaccines.

Thai police revive controversial royal defamation law ahead of protest





Thailand has for months been rocked by youth-led protests demanding a new constitution, reform of the untouchable monarchy, and for Prayut to resign.

Back from dead? Zombie minks rise from graves to 'exact revenge' after being culled



Hordes of carcasses of dead minks resurfaced from the grave after mass culling, leading to speculation that they have returned as zombies to 'exact revenge'

Will Santa use hand sanitiser? worried 8-year-old writes to UK PM Boris Johnson



Johnson gave a reply and thanked Monti for raising an 'important question'

At least 37 killed as bus, truck collide in Brazil





The bus was reportedly carrying workers at a textile factory when the crash occurred.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel approves compensation for past military anti-gay discrimination



The compensation would apply to soldiers from the Bundeswehr, which was created in West Germany in 1955, and to troops from former East Germany's National People's Army, founded in 1956

Don't cut overseas aid, Malala Yousafzai urges UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak



In a tweet late on Tuesday, Yousafzai reminded Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the 0.7 percent pledge, renewed in last year's Conservative election manifesto