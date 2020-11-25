Will Santa use hand sanitiser? worried 8-year-old writes to UK PM Boris Johnson

Innocence is something we may fast be losing in this connected, digital world. But there is hope. Not everything has become mechanical. An 8-year-old boy in the UK, Monti, was concerned about Santa Claus contracting coronavirus. He did not just wonder, he took action and wrote a letter to UK PM Boris Johnson and urged him to take steps to ensure Santa's safety.

Here's what he has written.

'Dear Mr Johnson

I am 8 years old and was wondering if you and the government thought about Santa coming this Christmas. If we leave hand sanitiser by the cookies will he come? or will he wash his hands. I understand you are very busy but can you and the scientists please talk about this?'

It's easy to conjure an image of Monti truly being worried about Santa's health and writing directly to the country's premier.

Johnson gave a reply and thanked Monti for raising an 'important question'. Johnson assured him that despite coronavirus pandemic, Santa Claus will be able to deliver presents this year.

"I have put a call to the North Pole and I can tell you Father Christmas is ready and raring to go, as are Rudolph and all the other reindeer," reads Johnson's reply.

Herer is the full reply from Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson even tweeted this sweet exchange from his Twitter handle.

"Monti (aged 8) wrote to me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year Santa ClausWrapped presentChristmas tree



I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas!" read the tweet.