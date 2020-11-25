We firmly oppose India's move to block more mobile apps: China

China has said it 'firmly opposes' India's move to block more Chinese apps using "national security” as an excuse.

Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong said, “We firmly oppose the Indian side’s repeated use of “national security” as an excuse to prohibit some Mobile apps with a Chinese background.”

“The Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to public order and good morals,” he added.

"China and India are the opportunities for development to each other rather than threats. Both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefits and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation," said the spokesperson.

Yesterday, The India government announced that it has banned 43 more Chinese mobile apps.

The apps include Alibaba Workbench, AliSuppliers mobile app, Ali Express - smarter shopping, better living, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India-Delivery app among others. The list also includes several dating apps.

The government had said it was banning the apps "under section 69A of the Information Technology Act Action taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order."

