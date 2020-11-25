President Xi congratulates president-elect Joe Biden on US election victory

President Xi Jinping today "congratulated" president-elect Joe Biden for winning US elections on November 3, Chinese state media reported.

Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had said: “We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris,” adding, "We understand the results of the US election will be determined according to US laws and procedures.”

However, President Xi hadn't sent any congratulatory message to Joe Biden since November 3, and after even as the US president-elect began to officially win in various states.

In the message, Xi said: "Stick to no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect, (and) the spirit of win-win cooperation" in order to promote the "noble cause" of world peace and development.

President Xi added that the "healthy and stable development of US-China relations accords with the fundamental interests of both peoples".

Chinese vice-president Wang Qishan also sent a congratulatory message to Kamala Harris on her becoming the next US vice president, Xinhua news agency reported.

US and China trade relations have been going through a tumultuous time for the last two years even as US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration wasn't finished yet.