'Light at the end of the tunnel': European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says first European citizen might be vaccinated before end December

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told lawmakers today that the first EU citizen could be vaccinated against COVID-19 before Christmas.

Watch:

The latest development comes as Pfizer announced its first coronavirus vaccine in the US and Moderna as both said their vaccines was found to be around 95 per cent effective. European authorities had signalled that inoculations could start as soon as mid-December.

However, the European Commission president warned that member countries should prepare their logistical chains for the rollout of millions of doses vaccines.

European Commission President told EU lawmakers that "there's finally light at the end of the tunnel" claiming "the first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December."

Vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford University are currently leading the race. The EU had said earlier that it had concluded sixth contract to reserve doses of up to 160 million from Moderna.

"Every member state will receive it at the same time on a pro rata basis," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had said.

French President Macron had echoed similar thoughts asserting that first COVID-19 vaccine could be available by the end of December or in early January in the country.

The Austrian government had said it that it would acquire over 16 million doses of the vaccine through the EU and start its vaccination campaign in January, also Spain said its vaccinations could start in January.