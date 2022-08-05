Top 10 world news: WION reporter recalls time spent in Taliban custody, China sanctions Nancy Pelosi & more

WION reporter, Pakistan Bureau chief Anas Mallick while on assignment in Afghanistan was abducted by the Taliban. After 21 hours of ordeal in which he faced physical and verbal abuse he has safely returned to his home in Istanbul, but his entourage: a local producer and his driver are still in Taliban custody. Find out the truth about "Taliban 2.0" and what happened to Anas. In other news, after Nancy Pelosi's controversial Taiwan visit, China has retaliated by imposing sanctions on her and by cancelling meetings with the United States.

Click on the headlines to read more:

'Handcuffed, blindfolded and physically assaulted': What happened to WION's Anas Mallick in Kabul?

WION's correspondent Anas Mallick and his team were "dragged" out of the car and "physically assaulted" by the Taliban when he was reporting in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. Here's what exactly happened to him.

EU calls for 'one last effort' to salvage Iran nuclear deal

The European Commission said that Iran and the USA should take 'one last effort' to salvage the nuclear deal. The EC said that political decisions were needed to break the impasse between Iran and world powers.

After Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, China ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

In the aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan this week, China said that it was cancelling several defence meetings with the United States.

Japan is 'behaving very badly on Taiwan', says China

Chinese foreign ministry expressed displeasure over the recent Japanese statements and said that country's leaders were 'behaving very badly' over tensions in Taiwan Strait. The comment from China has come just two days after Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan.

‘You can’t switch off death’: The ‘chilling’ effect of Russia-Ukraine war on Germany’s dead

The Russia-Ukraine war has given rise to many crises around the world; inflation, supply chain, and food security. But now, in Germany, another problem has come to light. With the sword of Russian gas supplies being cut off hanging over their heads, Germans now worry: What would happen to their dead?

China invites Turkey to visit Xinjiang. The ground zero of Uyghur Muslims genocide

In an attempt to show the world that its treatment of Uyghur Muslims is not as barbaric as the world media reports it to be, China has allowed a Turkish delegation to visit the Xinjiang province, the ground zero for the genocide of the minority group.

Archie Battersbee case: UK High court rejects request to let him die in hospice

UK High Court has ruled that Archie Battersbee cannot be moved from hospital to a hospice and denied the application of the parents.

US police fatally shoot medical technician, sparks countrywide racial injustice protests

Four US police officers have been detained and charged in connection with Breonna Taylor's shooting death. On March 13, 2020, while carrying out a "no-knock" search warrant, plainclothes officers shot and killed Ms Taylor inside her Louisville, Kentucky, home.

CWG 2022: Wrestlers' impressive run continues! Bajrang, Deepak Punia to compete for gold

Indian contingent continues to inspire in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 edition, being held in Birmingham, England. On Day 8, India's medal hopes were pinned on the wrestling squad -- comprising some big names such as Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, etc.

China cancels defence meeting, calls off climate talks with Washington