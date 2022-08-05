US police fatally shoot medical technician, sparks countrywide racial injustice protests

Four US police officers have been detained and charged in connection with Breonna Taylor's shooting death. On March 13, 2020, while carrying out a "no-knock" search warrant, plainclothes officers shot and killed Ms Taylor inside her Louisville, Kentucky, home. The 26-year-old hospital employee was with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker when police invaded the residence shortly after midnight and shot her. Racial injustice protests spread across the nation after her death.

Three of the four cops, according to federal authorities, colluded to forge the arrest warrant that resulted in Ms Taylor's death. Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison was the only officer engaged in the raid who had previously faced charges. The only one of the four people charged on Thursday who was present when Ms Taylor was shot was him.

Prosecutors claim that days after the shooting, Mr Jaynes and Ms Goodlett met in a parking garage to plan a cover narrative to support the fabricated evidence that resulted in the search warrant. The Taylor family sued the Louisville police in 2020, and they settled for $12 million (£9 million).

During the raid, Kenneth Walker shot Sgt. John Mattingly, a police officer, in the leg after mistaking him for an intruder. The attempted murder charge against him was dropped, nevertheless. A court permanently dropped the case against Mr Walker after he claimed he had fired in self-defence, ensuring he will never face such charges again. During anti-racism demonstrations that took place across the US in the summer of 2020, Ms Taylor's death, along with the deaths of two black men, George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, were mentioned.

(with inputs from agencies)

