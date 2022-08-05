WATCH | Mexico's 71-year-old basketball player 'Granny Jordan' is now viral TikTok celebrity

A video of Lopez lighting up the court in her tiny, isolated town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca has been viewed over 1 million times since it was shared by her grandson, earning her the title "Granny Jordan" among TikTok users.

Lopez, a local craftswoman with two long braids in her grey hair and a long skirt, tricks an opponent close to the basket to create room for a shot that she skilfully scores off the backboard. Even though her knee is starting to act up a little, she aspires to continue playing for many years.

