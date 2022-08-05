CWG 2022: Wrestlers' impressive run continues! Bajrang, Deepak Punia to compete for gold

Indian contingent continues to inspire in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 edition, being held in Birmingham, England. On Day 8, India's medal hopes were pinned on the wrestling squad -- comprising some big names such as Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, etc.

Well, the majority of them have not disappointed as both Bajrang and Deepak have stormed into the final of their respective categories. Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang registered an easy win by 'victory by fall' in his opening clash to proceed ahead and didn't break a sweat to reach the final courtesy of a big win over England's George Ramm of England via technical superiority (without any point achieved by his opponent).

ALSO READ | Commonwealth Games 2022: EXPLAINED! Why all wrestling bouts got delayed on Day 8 in Birmingham

Deepak also followed suit and joined Bajrang in the final after the World Championships silver medalist win in the men's 86kg category. Meanwhile, the women wrestlers also continued to shine and give plenty to cheer for the Indian fans back home with their performances. The likes of Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Anshu Malik (57kg) entered the summit clash whereas Divya Kakran (in 68kg) won her repechage bout and will now compete for bronze. In men's, the 22-year-old Mohit Grewal also conceded his match in the 125kg category semi-final. Thus, he will now shift focus to compete for a third-spot finish.

Among others, the likes of PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth have also moved into the quarter-finals in the badminton singles category, after the mixed team fetched silver early this week. Thus, a lot more medals are in store for Team India in the remaining days of CWG 2022.