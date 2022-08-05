China invites Turkey to visit Xinjiang. The ground zero of Uyghur Muslims genocide

In an attempt to show the world that its treatment of Uyghur Muslims is not as barbaric as the world media reports it to be, China has allowed a Turkish delegation to visit the Xinjiang province, the ground zero for the genocide of the minority group.

Reportedly, on the sidelines of the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Cambodia, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that “China has always taken an attitude of being open and transparent on issues related to Xinjiang."

The Chinese minister added that Bejing will communicate closely with Ankara to chalk out an itinerary for the visit. Meanwhile, Cavusoglu added that Turkey was firmly following the one-China policy not only on the Taiwan question but also on issues concerning Xinjiang.

A time when Erdogan batted for the Uyghurs

It is pertinent to note that there was a time when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was an outspoken activist for the rights of the Uyghur Muslims. While the world had barely known about the plight of the Muslim community, Erdogan in 2009 had dubbed it a 'genocide'.

However, since then, Erdogan has become a miniature self of Jinping by emulating a similar autocratic system in his country. Ruling with an iron fist by dividing the society on polarising communal issues means that Erdogan and Turkey have kept mum on the genocide of Uyghurs.

Thus, the visit by Turkish delegates aims to do nothing for the rights of Uyghurs but bring closer two leaders who have the same vision of ruling a landmass by mistreating the minorities.

China is hiding the truth

It is pertinent to note that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet visited Xinjiang in May to investigate the allegations of widespread abuse.

While Beijing thumped its chest that the visit was positive and achieved practical results, media reports suggested that Bachelet's visit was tampered with and that she was not allowed to speak to detained Uyghurs. Furthermore, the civil rights societies blamed Bachelet for being too soft on the Chinese.

"I should state from the outset what this visit was – and what it wasn’t. This visit was not an investigation – official visits by a High Commissioner are by their nature high-profile and simply not conducive to the kind of detailed, methodical, discreet work of an investigative nature." Bachelet had said during the visit.

As reported by WION, Xi Jinping on multiple occasions has made it clear that Islam can only exist in China if it is reformed according to Chinese orientation.

