EU calls for 'one last effort' to salvage Iran nuclear deal

The European Commission on Friday (August 5) that Iran and the USA should take 'one last effort' to salvage the nuclear deal. The talks to revive the nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday. The EC said that political decisions were needed to break impasse between Iran and world powers.

"The time has come for one last effort," spokesperson Peter Stano told a news briefing on Friday, explaining that the EU - as coordinator of the talks - had proposed a new draft text last month because room for additional manoeuvre had been exhausted.

"Clear, decisive political decisions need to be taken by the capitals of the countries involved in the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," he said. "So, that's the process that is underway in Vienna. We hope it will lead to results."

The nuclear deal was struck between Iran and world powers in 2015 during the tenure of then US president Barack Obama. In 2018 however, former US president Donald Trump took US out of the deal.

Talks to revive the deal have been going on in Vienna without much of result till now.

AFP quoted an unnamed senior EU official who said progress was being made on some remaining obstacles. This includes gurantees that the US won't leave the deal by going back on its word

"We have now quite substantial guarantees," the official said. "It's my understanding that Iran is happy and feels satisfied with what is in the text".

A demand by Tehran that the United States remove the country's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the State Department's official blacklist of "foreign terrorist organizations" has been dropped from the discussions, the official added. It will instead be handled "in the future" -- after the deal.

(With inputs from agencies)

