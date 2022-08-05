Japan is 'behaving very badly on Taiwan', says China

Chinese foreign ministry on Friday (July 5) expressed displeasure over recent Japanese statement and said that Japanese leaders were 'behaving very badly' over tensions in Taiwan Strait. The comment from China has come just two days after Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of US House of Representatives, visited Taiwan.

"Your leaders have recently behaved very badly over the Taiwan issue... Japan bears a serious historical responsibility on the Taiwan issue, and Japan is not qualified to say anything to China on the Taiwan issue," ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during a regular briefing in Beijing.

China considers Taiwan as its own territory. It has not ruled-out using force to capture the self-ruled island. China was angry after Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan, China announced that it would hold 'targetted' military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

The recent harsh remark from China has come in the wake of appeal from foreign ministers of G7 nations including Japan. The foreign ministers called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around Taiwan Strait in peaceful manner. This led to China cancelling a planned meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart.

Not longer after the briefing, China's foreign ministry announced in a statement that China has decided to sanction Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions.

(With inputs from agencies)

