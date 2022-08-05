After Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, China ending cooperation with US on multiple issues

In the aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan this week, China on Friday (August 5) said that it was cancelling several defence meetings with the United States. Beijing also suspended key climate talks.

Cooperation between China and the US on the prevention of cross-border crime and drug trafficking, and repatriating illegal migrants, was also stopped.

The climate talks appeared to be jeopardised as China and the United States had unveiled a surprise climate pact at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year. Both countries are the world’s two largest carbon emitters.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Friday that it was suspending cooperation with Washington on repatriating illegal migrants, judicial assistance and transnational crime, as well as anti-drug action.

Tensions are high between US and China

China views self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and claims that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will defy China's one-nation policy by pushing for formal independence — a red line for the nation.

Beijing even claimed that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories. and has vowed to one day take it, by force if necessary.

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit has flared up tensions between China and US as Beijing launched large-scale military drills in the waters around Taiwan.

Taiwan’s defence ministry confirmed on Thursday that the Chinese military launched missiles from near Matsu islands. The ministry stated that 11 Chinese Dongfeng ballistic missiles had been fired in waters around the island.

On Friday, Taiwan claimed that as of 17:00hr (local time), 68 Chinese planes and 13 warships had crossed the “median line”, that is the unofficial but previously respected demarcation line of Taiwan’s territory.

