Top 10 world news: WHO on monkeypox, Xi defends governance in Hong Kong, and more

The World Health Oreganisation (WHO) on Friday (July 1) gave a call for 'urgent' action to prevent further spread of monkeypox in Europe. United Nation's global heath agency said that cases in the continent have tripled in past two weeks.

Russian missile strike in Odessa kills at least ten people, says Ukraine

At least ten people were killed after a missile strike on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, a local official said on Friday. "The number of dead in the apartment building missile strike has risen to 10," said Odessa military administration spokesman Sergei Bratchuk according to AFP.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that Hong Kong can’t afford to be destabilised while defending the “one country, two systems” form of governance in a rare visit to the Chinese territory amid a deepening authoritarian crackdown by Beijing.

Joe Biden gets green signal from US Supreme Court to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy

President Joe Biden has been given the go-ahead by the US Supreme Court to discontinue the contentious “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy that was implemented under the Trump administration. The Biden administration has worked to abolish the practise of returning certain non-Mexican immigrants who entered US to Mexico rather than holding them or releasing them while their immigration cases were being processed from the start of Biden’s presidency. The Migrant Protection Protocols may be terminated at any time as per the immigration law, according to the 5-4 ruling by the Supreme Court, CNN reported.

UK: Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher resigns after allegedly groping men

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fresh from 'partygate' scandal, may have new political headache as Conservative Party deputy chief whip resigned over allegations that he drunkely groped two men. In a letter to Johnson sent late Thursday, Tory MP Chris Pincher said he was quitting his post after he drank "far too much" and "embarrassed myself and other people" the previous evening. Numerous reports have said that Pincher groped two men in front of others at private members Carlton Club in London.

Wall Street stocks fall as S&P 500 concludes worst H1 class shares since 1970

Wall Street stocks fell on Thursday, finishing solidly lower after US data showed persistently high inflation pinching consumer spending. The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 3,785.38, down 0.9 per cent for the day and a loss of more than 16 per cent for the last six months, the worst first half of a year since 1970.

PM Modi, President Putin hold telephonic talks, discuss trade, energy, food security

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladmir Putin on Friday (July 1) held a telephonic discussion about food security, energy and trade. The talks took place amid rising prices of food commodities globally. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is the major reason behind the price rise.

Kentucky, Florida judges join other US states in blocking enforcement of abortion ban

Judges in US states of Florida and Kentucky have temporarily blocked these states from enforcing abortion ban, a week after the Supreme Court overruled the 1973 Wade decision that had given constitutional rights. Florida Circuit Court Judge John Cooper in Tallahassee granted a petition from abortion rights groups on Thursday to temporarily freeze a state law that would bar abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, reports Reuters.

Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur, Frances Tiafoe win hard-fought ties, Heather Watson enters R4 at 43rd attempt

Ons Jabeur was kept on court for more than hour - but only just - as the speedy Tunisian dispatched former junior number one Diane Parry 6-2 6-3 on Friday to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon. The world number two has shown little mercy during her progress to the third round, spending less than two hours on court. Had she not been broken by Parry when serving for the first set at 5-0 up, she would have made it into the last 16 in less than three hours on court during the first five days of the grasscourt major.

'Rocketry' movie review: R Madhavan narrates a compelling story of a maverick patriot

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's life makes for great cinema. He is faced the highest of highs and lowest of lows in his lifetime. Worked in his career with stalwarts and pioneers of space research in the world, a brilliant mind who was leading India's rocket program but was rudely removed from the mission slapped with espionage charges - Nambu Narayanan's life has been anything but ordinary. R Madhavan's directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' not only talks in detail about Nayaranan's fight to get justice but also highlights the man's passion for science and his love for the nation.