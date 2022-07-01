UK: Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher resigns after allegedly groping men

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fresh from 'partygate' scandal, may have new political headache as Conservative Party deputy chief whip resigned over allegations that he drunkely groped two men. In a letter to Johnson sent late Thursday, Tory MP Chris Pincher said he was quitting his post after he drank "far too much" and "embarrassed myself and other people" the previous evening. Numerous reports have said that Pincher groped two men in front of others at private members Carlton Club in London.

His departure from the whips office and Johnson's embattled government is the latest in a string of sexual impropriety scandals involving Tory MPs in recent months.

Pincher's resignation means that Johnson would have to fill another post in his senior ranks. The chairman of the Conservative Party quit last month following the party's loss in two elections.

In his resignation letter Thursday, Pincher said quitting was "the right thing to do in the circumstances", arguing "I owe it to you and the people I've caused upset to".

"I want to assure you that you will continue to have my full support from the back benches," he added.

Pincher's resignation and reports of his behaviour has resulted in a backlash. Boris Johnson is facing calls to suspend him from the partimentary party and launch an investigation.

The main opposition Labour party said the episode showed "how far standards in public life have been degraded on Boris Johnson's watch".

"Boris Johnson has serious questions to answer about why Chris Pincher was given this role in the first place and how he can remain a Conservative MP," Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said.

Pincher only took up his latest role of deputy chief whip -- which involves enforcing party discipline -- in February.

A Downing Street source told British media that Pincher would face no further action from the party and would remain a Conservative MP.

(With inputs from agencies)

