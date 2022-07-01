Russian missile strike in Odessa kills at least ten people, says Ukraine

At least ten people were killed after a missile strike on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, a local official said on Friday. "The number of dead in the apartment building missile strike has risen to 10," said Odessa military administration spokesman Sergei Bratchuk according to AFP.

The missile attacks continue amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Ukrainian army’s Operational Command South said that the missile strike came from “strategic aircraft from the Black Sea”.

“In an apartment building, nine floors of one section are completely destroyed... Rescuers have already provided medical care to seven wounded, including three children," the army said.

Odessa has been at the centre of a conflict between the Russian military and the Ukrainian resistance forces for quite some time and the city has been ravaged by missile strikes. A lot of people have already fled the region but Ukrainian forces continue to mount resistance.

The incident in Odessa came just days after 18 people were killed due to a similar attack on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine. While Ukrainian authorities blamed Russia for the attack, Vladimir Putin denied any responsibility in response to the accusations.

Earlier, the Russian military evacuated the Black Sea outpost of Snake Island in a symbolic advantage to Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had finished the tasks it had been given and the decision to pull back was taken to allow grains to be exported from the ports.

