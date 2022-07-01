Kentucky, Florida judges join other US states in blocking enforcement of abortion ban

Judges in US states of Florida and Kentucky have temporarily blocked these states from enforcing abortion ban, a week after the Supreme Court overruled the 1973 Wade decision that had given constitutional rights.

Florida Circuit Court Judge John Cooper in Tallahassee granted a petition from abortion rights groups on Thursday to temporarily freeze a state law that would bar abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, reports Reuters.

In Kentucky, Jefferson County Circuit Judge Mitch Perry issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the state from enforcing a ban passed in 2019 and triggered by the Supreme Court's decision.

Kentucky is one of 13 states that enacted so-called "trigger" laws that will take effect if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“I do find the state has failed to provide convincing and credible evidence that this law, HB 5, exhibits a compelling state interest to be protected," Cooper said, adding that the law violates people's right to privacy.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, said in a statement that Judge Perry had no basis under Kentucky's constitution to allow the clinics to resume performing abortions.

With trigger laws taking effect following the reversal of Roe, abortion rights groups have swiftly gone to court to contest efforts by Republicans to expand abortion restrictions across the country. These curbs are now taking effect or are expected to in 22 states.

Apart from that, state courts in Texas, Louisiana and Utah have also temporarily blocked bans since last week, with abortion providers seeking similar relief in states including Idaho, Ohio, Mississippi and West Virginia. None of these measures are permanent and are subject to further hearings.

(With inputs from agencies)

