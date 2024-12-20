New Delhi

A delegation of diplomats from the United States (US) said they had a "positive" meeting with Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, aka Abu Mohammad al-Julani. The delegation arrived in Syria on Friday (Dec 20).

Advertisment

The United States is on the brink of another government shutdown, sparking concerns about the impact on federal services, the economy, and Americans' daily lives.

Latest in the Gaza war, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced that they have destroyed three tunnel routes in the northern Gaza city.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

West Asia crisis: US diplomats have 'positive meeting' with new Syrian leader

A delegation of US diplomats, who arrived in Syria on Friday (Dec 20), had a "positive" meeting with the country's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, aka Abu Mohammad al-Julani. Speaking to the news agency AFP, a Syrian official who chose to remain anonymous said, "The meeting took place, and it was positive. And the results will be positive, God willing."

Advertisment

US lawmakers scramble to avert govt shutdown. Here's what's at stake

The United States is on the brink of another government shutdown, sparking concerns about the impact on federal services, the economy, and Americans' daily lives. With the deadline for a new spending bill fast approaching, lawmakers are scrambling to reach a compromise to avoid another shutdown.

IDF razes 7.5 km of Hamas tunnels, denies reports of civilian killings in Gaza

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Friday (December 19), that they had destroyed three tunnel routes in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia. According to the military, these tunnels spanned a combined length of 7.5 kilometres.

Kuwait among India's 'top trading partners' says MEA ahead of PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kuwait on 21 and 22 December, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in over four decades.

Russia launches barrage of missiles on Kyiv, damaging six diplomatic missions

Russia on Friday (Dec 20) launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, killing at least one person, and cutting heating to hundreds of buildings in cold temperatures, as the war between the two countries nears its three-year mark.

Malaysia approves new $70 million search for missing flight MH370, 10 years after it went missing

Malaysia has agreed to resume the search for the wreckage of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, its transport minister said on Friday, more than 10 years after it disappeared in one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

US House rejects Trump-backed Republican funding bill, government shutdown looms

The US House of Representatives on Thursday (Dec 19) rejected a Republican-led funding bill that was backed by incoming president Donald Trump. This rejection increases the likelihood of a government shutdown as federal agencies run out of cash and begin closing down starting this weekend.

Nigeria school fair stampede kills 35 children, 8 arrested for involvement

A stampede at a school funfair in the southwestern Nigerian city of Ibadan has killed 35 children and seriously injured six others, police said on Thursday.

‘We have sent a clear message,’ Miandad lauds PCB over CT 2025 venue stance

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad is happy with PCB for not bending its stance over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 venue debate. With the apex body announcing the hybrid model for the eight-team tournament scheduled originally in Pakistan during the February-March window next year, Miandad said the Pakistan board has gained more with this decision than its counterpart BCCI.

Pushpa 2 box office: Allu Arjun's movie is unstoppable, earns $177mn globally

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office world. Since its release on Dec 5, the movie has been raking money in double digits, becoming the biggest hit of the year 2024.