New Delhi, India

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office world. Since its release on Dec 5, the movie has been raking money in double digits, becoming the biggest hit of the year 2024.

In the two-week run, the Telugu drama that was released across India in different languages has become the highest-grossing Indian movie of this year.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office

Allu Arjun's movie is unstoppable at the box office. In 14 days, the movie has shattered several box office records. So far the movie has earned $177mn (Rs 1,508 crores) worldwide, the fastest Indian film to reach the mark, as per production house Mythri Movie Makers.

Made on a whooping budget of $47.1mn (Rs 400 crore), the movie has performed beyond expectations, especially in the Hindi belt.

As per Sacnilk, the actioner has earned an estimated $112mn (Rs 952.4 crore) India net. In the Hindi version, the movie has raked in $71mn (Rs 607.6 crore), outperforming the movie's earnings in the native language Telugu.

The movie has earned $34.5mn (Rs 292.85 Cr) in Telugu, followed by Tamil: $6.1mn (Rs 51.6 Cr); in Malayalam: $1.6mn (Rs 13.9 Cr) and Kannada: $824,000 (Rs 7 Cr).

With the superb performance in the Hindi language, the movie took the No.1 spot, surpassing the Stree 2 box office collection.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''PUSHPA 2' IS NOW THE HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... MARCHES TOWARDS ₹ 700 CR MARK... Yes, #Pushpa2 claims the No. 1 spot [on Day 15]... Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #Stree2, secures the title of the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time.''

The movie is still running at the theatres and its numbers are expected to soar during the Christmas holiday and New Year. However, the movie may face a slight competition from Mufasa: The Lion King, the new release of this week.

In the Christmas week, Varun Dhawan's Baby John will be released and it may also affect Pushpa 2's box office performance in the Hindi region.

If we look at Pushpa 2's milestones, the movie is already the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Aamir Khan's Dangal ( $235mn approx) and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which earned $210mn approximately.

Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, who has now become the leader of a red sandal smuggling syndicate. Apart from him, Rashmika Mandanna plays Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil, plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

WION's Shomini Sen gave Pushpa 2 a thumbs up. In her review of the film, she writes, "In the sequel Pushpa: The Rule, both Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as IPS Shekhawat remain flawed and eccentric, but the relatability is missing in the second part. Pushpa is now a smuggler who rules over Chittoor and aims to gain more power not just in India, but also overseas. Considering the makers have pitched the film as pan-India and given it a global release, the narrative goes well with the vision. So we see Pushpa fighting the Japanese mafia in the opening scene, doing business with a Dubai businessman in the Maldives, and treading into Sri Lanka with smuggled goods without any obstruction." Read the full review here.