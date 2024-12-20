Tel Aviv, Israel

Advertisment

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Friday (December 19), that they had destroyed three tunnel routes in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia. According to the military, these tunnels spanned a combined length of 7.5 kilometres.

As per media reports, the tunnels were uncovered by the IDF's Kfir Brigade, operating under the command of the 162nd Division. During the operation, soldiers recovered military equipment that had been seized by Hamas fighters during the attacks on 7 October, 2023. Maps of Israeli communities near the Gaza border were also found, as per Jerusalem Post.

Israeli newspaper report accuses soldiers of randomly killing Gaza civilians

Advertisment

In another development, an article published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing anonymous soldiers, accused Israeli forces of carrying out random killings of Palestinian civilians in the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza. The corridor has been designated as a military zone.

The report suggested that commanders were given exceptional authority in Gaza, enabling or ordering the killing of unarmed civilians, including women and children.

Also read: Russia launches barrage of missiles on Kyiv, damaging six diplomatic missions

Advertisment

The IDF firmly rejected these claims. "All activities and operations conducted by IDF forces in Gaza, including in the Netzarim Corridor, adhere to structured combat procedures, plans, and operational orders approved by the highest ranks in the army," the military told AFP.

IDF said that all strikes in the area (of Netzarim) are conducted in accordance with the mandatory procedures and protocols, including targets that are struck in an urgent time frame due to essential operational circumstances where ground forces face immediate threats". The military added that any concerns regarding potential deviations from orders or ethical standards are thoroughly investigated.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has caused significant casualties. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 45,206 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,512 injured since Israel began its military offensive on 7 October, 2023.

Sweden axes funding for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees

In a separate development, Sweden has announced it will stop funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The country said that it will redirect its support to Gaza through other humanitarian channels, Swedish Aid Minister Benjamin Dousa told broadcaster TV4.

Dousa said that Sweden would consider organisations such as the UN World Food Programme to provide aid. The decision follows repeated accusations by Israel that UNRWA was complicit in Hamas’ attacks on 7 October, 2023, which marked the start of the 13-month-long conflict. Israel has stated it will ban UNRWA’s operations in the country starting January.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

(With inputs form agencies)