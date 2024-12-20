New Delhi, India

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad is happy with PCB for not bending its stance over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 venue debate. With the apex body announcing the hybrid model for the eight-team tournament scheduled originally in Pakistan during the February-March window next year, Miandad said the Pakistan board has gained more with this decision than its counterpart BCCI.

After the Indian Cricket Board sent a formal refusal, emailing the ICC about their decision not to send Team India across the border due to security concerns, the ICC began mulling alternative options, mainly adopting the hybrid model, to have everyone on the same page.

Though the PCB denied accepting this model earlier, which they accepted last year for the 2023 Asia Cup, they agreed to it a few days later, putting out a few conditions as compensation for sharing hosting rights.

The ICC, however, took its time to convince every party involved to come to a common ground and, upon much deliberation, declared its decision on Thursday (Dec 20), saying India and Pakistan will play their respective matches at a neutral venue during the ICC tournaments scheduled in either country, respectively.

'No Indian Team presence in Pakistan'

While India will play all its Champions Trophy 2025 matches, including the one against Pakistan and knockout games, should they qualify, at a neutral venue, which the ICC and the host board are yet to finalise, Pakistan will also not travel to India for any ICC or ACC games in the current Future Tours Programme (FTP).

Per the schedule, Pakistan will host the 2025 CT, while India will host next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup, alongside co-hosting the next T20 World Cup (with Sri Lanka) in 2026.

“I think the PCB took the sensible approach, and instead of doing something rash and facing isolation in the ICC and among other cricket nations, it opted for a solution where I think the PCB has gained more than the BCCI,” Miandad said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

“Still, Pakistan is hosting a big event after a very long time, and we have sent a clear message that if you don’t come and play in our country, we will also not play in India,” the former batting great noted.

Meanwhile, upon deciding the neutral venue for the upcoming tournament, which will host all India matches, preferably Dubai, the ICC will announce the much-awaited schedule for the tournament.

Per earlier reports, February 19 to March 9, 2025, is the proposed window for this ICC event.

