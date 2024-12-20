New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli plans to settle in London, UK, with his wife and children, the batter’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma confirmed in a statement. Kohli, a global superstar, let alone the most successful cricketer in today’s game, often visits London with his family during his time away from the field.

His recent visits sparked some interest back home, with the fans wondering where he would reside following his glorious career. Putting an end to all speculations, Kohli’s coach confirmed that Virat will not stay in India and instead move abroad to enjoy life away from glamour and in solace.

Virat, alongside his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma and their children Vamika and Akaay, will put up in the UK’s capital city, where they own property.

"Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," Virat’s coach Rajkumar Sharma said in a chat with Dainik Jagran.

Virat’s son Akaay was born in London in February earlier this year and the family now spends most of their time in the city. Following the IPL 2024, Virat played the T20 World Cup in the Americas, which India won, and flew to the UK before returning for the away Sri Lanka ODIs in July.

Soon after, he returned to London before rejoining the Indian Team for the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. Although he travelled with the BGT-bound squad Down Under, Kohli celebrated ‘a quiet’ birthday with his family, sharing snaps of the same on his Instagram handle.

Virat eyes runs in Boxing Day Test

Virat’s form has been on and off lately. Though he failed miserably against New Zealand at home, scoring just 90 runs in six innings, Kohli returned to his former self with a match-winning 100* against Australia in the second innings of the Perth Test, helping India draw first blood in the series.

His numbers since have been worrying, but more than that is his manner of dismissals in three outings. He scored 7 and 11 during the Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide and just three during his only outing at the Gabba, getting out caught behind.

Moreover, his poor run with the bat forced a surge in opinions on why he must retire doing rounds on social media since, and the only way Virat can shut his critics is by scoring runs at the MCG during the Boxing Day Test starting December 26.

The five-match series, however, is tied at 1-1.

