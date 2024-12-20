New Delhi, India

Australia on Friday (Dec 20) announced a 15-member squad for the final two Tests versus India in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Opening batter Nathan McSweeney has been dropped after his scores of 10, 0, 39, 10*, 9 and 4 in the first three Tests. McSweeney has been replaced by rising star Sam Konstas following his amazing run in the domestic circuit.

Australia chief selector George Bailey explained the decision to drop McSweeney, stating that the move was intended to bring a "point of difference" to the squad.

Bailey told cricket.com.au on McSweeney, "We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future...It was a difficult decision to leave him out. It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series, and we want to provide the option of a different line-up for the next two matches"

"Sam gets a call-up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further," he added.

After the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia captain Pat Cummins defended the side's top three's poor returns.

In the post-match presser, he said, "Obviously they [the top three] would be hoping to score more runs, we'd like them to score more runs, but I think they have made some important contributions that others have benefited from."

While Cummins praised McSweeney for his temperament, the selectors have moved on from the latter for the remainder of the BGT edition.

All eyes are now on Konstas to take up the challenge at the top of the order.

The right-hander has 736 runs across formats this summer in the domestic circuit. He also scored a blistering 107 off 97 balls, at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, during the two-day warm-up match between India and the Prime Minster's XI.

Australia squad for final two Tests

Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head (vc), Steve Smith (vc), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.