Top 10 world news: Wagner group to stay in Bakhmut, Arab League embraces Syria again; and more

Wagner group chief says Russia promised more ammo after threat, may stay in Bakhmut Days after threatening to pull out from the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the Russian mercenary Wagner Group has said that they will be receiving more ammunition.

Syria returns to Arab League after 11 long years The Arab League on Sunday welcomed back the Syrian government to its fold. This marks the end of a more than decade-long suspension and with this President Bashar al-Assad has made a return to the Arab fold after years of isolation.

CCP censors videos showing poverty in China to support Xi Jinping’s 'common prosperity' campaign Recent media reports shows Chinese authorities are clamping down on videos showing poverty in China on the Chinese internet.

Slovakia’s caretaker government resigns after PM takes blame for 'chaos' in country Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger tendered the resignation of his caretaker government on Sunday to President Zuzana Čaputová.

12 killed, 31 injured in multi-car crash in Turkey; victims burnt alive in resulting blaze In Turkey's Hatay province, a multi-vehicle crash has killed at least 12 people while 31 others were injured. Three people as per news agency AP are grievously injured.

Watch: Activists deface Rome's iconic fountain with black liquid 'to highlight impact of climate change' A group of climate activists in Italy Saturday staged a protest against fossil fuel consumption by pouring vegetable-based charcoal black liquid into Rome's famous Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi.

Warren Buffet likens AI to atom bomb, says ‘can't un-invent it now’ Billionaire investor Warren Buffet joined the growing list of sceptics of artificial intelligence (AI), as he compared the technology to the creation of atom bomb.

China and Pakistan agree to extend Belt and Road Initiative to Afghanistan China and Pakistan have agreed to include Afghanistan to be part of the multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as the sanction-hit country struggles to raise funds for infrastructure.

Blow to England's Ashes campaign as seamer Olly Stone pulls up hamstring during County stint England Cricket team’s Ashes campaign has suffered the latest blow as seamer Olly Stone has pulled up a hamstring during Nottinghamshire’s home County game against Lancashire on Saturday.