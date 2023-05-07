Watch: Activists deface Rome's iconic fountain with black liquid 'to highlight impact of climate change'

A group of climate activists in Italy Saturday staged a protest against fossil fuel consumption by pouring vegetable-based charcoal-black liquid into Rome's famous Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi. The group, known as Ultima Generazione, is associated with the campaign "WE DON'T PAY FOR FOSSIL." It said in a statement, “Our future is as black as this water: without water there is no life.”

ROME, Italy—Climate activists have just poured black dye in Bernini’s priceless “Fountain of the Four Rivers” in Piazza Navona.



Significance of the Fiumi Fountain

The Fiumi Fountain, also known as the Fountain of Four Rivers, was built in 1651 by Italian artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini in Rome's famous Piazza Navona plaza. The fountain features statues depicting the four main rivers of the Earth, one for each continent known at the time: the Danube, the Ganges, the Nile, and the Rio de la Plata. The activists chose this fountain to symbolize the importance of water for human life and how the current climate crisis threatens this equilibrium.

The Italian govt condemns the protest

The Italian government condemned the protest, and members of the group were arrested and are now facing accusations of defacing a public monument. Italy’s minister of culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, slammed the activists' protest, saying those guilty must "pay out of their own pockets."