Matty Healy spotted at Taylor Swift's Nashville concert amid dating rumours

Reports and rumours are rife that Taylor Swift has parted ways with Joe Alwyn and has started dating the lead guitarist and frontman of The 1975, Matty Healy. He was recently spotted at Swift's concert in Tennessee, Nashville. Pics show Healy standing in the crowd, wearing a casual blue shirt and listening closely, and grooving to Swift's tunes. His latest appearance at Swift's concert has further sparked speculations.

The two have been friends for many years and have previously worked together. The "Blank Space" singer appeared at The 1975's January performance in London and performed her hit "Anti-Hero" as well as a version of "The City" by The 1975. They were rumoured to have dated in 2014, though Healy has previously denied the rumours. Matty Healy has been spotted at Taylor Swift’s Nashville show of the Eras Tour following dating report from The Sun. pic.twitter.com/XtS6BUUVib — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023 Reacting to the viral photos, a netizen wrote, "Maybe they're just friends !! (pls they have to be just friends)." Another commented, "She’s talented, cute, hilarious, rich and successful …. and then there’s him." And, a third comment read, "I've officially reached the breaking point because my boyfriend almost got me tickets to see Taylor tonight and then decided not to and I missed not only the announcement of Speak Now but MATTY HEALY."

A few days before the Nashville concert, a publication reported that Healy and Taylor will give a major hint about their relationship in Nashville. So, could the appearance be it?

"She and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn't work out. Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover," The Sun previously quoted the source as saying.

"Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again. But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another's jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor's last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She’s told pals Matty Healy is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour," the source further told the publication.

A month ago, it was reported that the American singer-songwriter is no longer dating Joe Alwyn. But no confirmation came from either side. Meanwhile, Healy previously dated artist FKA Twigs for about three years. They parted ways in early 2022. He also dated model Gabriella Brooks between 2015 and 2019.

On the work front, Healy and his band wrapped the Australian and Asian leg of their tour in support of their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, on Thursday in Manila.

