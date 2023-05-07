Prince Harry to skip King Charles' coronation concert after getting sidelined at ceremony

Prince Harry trended on Twitter as King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, attended by 2,200 guests in total along with the Duke of Sussex, took place at Westminster Abbey, London on Saturday. Even though the Prince looked joyful at the ceremony, netizens couldn't help but wonder if he felt sidelined at the ceremony as he walked alone and sat back in the third row between Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra. Now, rumours are rife that he won’t be attending the coronation concert, scheduled for today.

According to People magazine, the Duke of Sussex left for the airport right after his father's enthronement. Harry has reportedly reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and celebrated his son Prince Archie's 4th birthday in a closed event on the same day among Meghan's mother and a few friends in California.

Harry also didn't appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his father and brother. The outspoken and controversial prince has clearly been given the royal snub.

Earlier, a statement by the royals informed about Harry joining in for the ceremony and Meghan staying back in California. The Palace said, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

This was the first time Harry was seen in public with his family since the release of his memoir Spare, which overshadowed the coronation in recent months. Harry's allegations about the King, Prince William and other royals in the memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews, have reportedly caused rift in the family. The allegations majorly affected Charles but still, it was reportedly his first wish to invite Harry for the enthronement.

The couple relocated to Meghan's home state California after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020.

