Top 10 world news: Virginity check for Indonesian troops, Covid 'herd immunity' and more

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, it was hoped that "herd immunity" would kick in and keep the world safe, but there's a piece of bad news, scientists predict that this isn't possible given the current spread of the Delta variant. According to Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, achieving herd immunity is now considered a "mythical" concept since vaccines have been unable to stop the spread of Covid.

Meanwhile, ahead of a Troika Plus meeting in Doha, the United States, at a State Department briefing on Wednesday, called for Afghanistan's neighbouring countries to refuse recognition to any Kabul regime that has been imposed by force.

Finally, let's talk about Ross and Rachel, are they dating in real life?

'Mythical': Herd immunity not possible with Delta variant, claims scientist

Scientists predict it will not be feasible to achieve herd immunity with the Delta variant spreading across the globe.

US wants Afghanistan's neighbours not to recognise govt imposed by force as Taliban capture 9th provincial capital

US officials want Afghan neighbours not to recognize any Kabul government imposed by force, according to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Rape, Mutilation: Amnesty International submits report on gender-oriented crimes in Tigray

According to a report released by Amnesty International on Wednesday, tens of thousands of women and girls have been raped and mutilated by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops during the Tigray conflict.

Children and minors can now request Google to remove their images from Google Search

The search engine giant has announced plans to make online activities safer for children by allowing children or their parents to request hasty removal of children's photos from Google search results.

Virginity check for female recruits: Indonesian army ends the abusive two-finger test

Indonesia's army chief of staff said recently that virginity tests will no longer be required for aspiring female soldiers, this practice has long been denounced by Human rights organizations that call it humiliating and traumatizing.

Lionel Messi 'extremely happy' after joining PSG, dreams of Champions League win

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday that he is 'extremely happy' to have joined star-studded French club Paris St Germain and that his aim is to help the team win the Champions League.

North Korea warns of 'security crisis' over US-Seoul drills

North Korea's Kim Yong Chol, criticised South Korea and the United States for responding to Pyongyang's goodwill with "hostile acts."

Western media group Sky News Australia deletes videos of Covid misinformation after YouTube bans channel

After YouTube banned the Sky News Australia channel from uploading any new videos last week, since the organisation had posted misinformation about Coronavirus, it has recently deleted more than 30 videos discussing unproven Coronavirus concepts.

Nurse in Germany suspected of injecting 8,600 with salt solution instead of COVID-19 vaccine

In Friesland, Germany, a police investigation discovered that a Red Cross nurse administered saline solution instead of COVID-19 vaccination to about 8,600 people.

Ross and Rachel dating? 'Friends' fans can't keep calm as Jennifer Aniston- David Schwimmer rumours go viral

Recent rumours suggest that ‘Friends’ co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer may be dating in real life!. Are they?