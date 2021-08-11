Western media group Sky News Australia deletes videos of Covid misinformation after YouTube bans channel

A few weeks ago YouTube banned the channel of Sky News Australia from uploading any new content on the online video platform as it alleged that the media house was posting misinformation about coronavirus.

Now, weeks later, Sky News Australia has quietly deleted more than 30 videos in which Covid-related concepts which were unproven were being discussed.

This step was taken by the media house while its chief executive Paul Whittaker readies to appear for a Senate inquiry on Friday. The company will be facing the media diversity inquiry for the allegation of posting misinformation related to Covid, which led to the channel being blocked on YouTube for seven days.

In one of the most controversial videos, an anchor could be seen saying that the Victorian premier Daniel Andrews is wrong about the importance of masks. He had also agreed with another pathologist that Covid is nothing but a hoax.

"Well there you are, as I have said all along, there is no epidemiological justification for any of this. Lockdowns, face masks, social distancing," Jones says in the video.

Meanwhile, YouTube has maintained that several of the uploaded videos violated the platform’s regulations. "We have clear and established Covid-19 medical misinformation policies based on local and global health authority guidance, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 misinformation that could cause real-world harm," YouTube said.