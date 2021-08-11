Ross and Rachel dating? 'Friends' fans can't keep calm as Jennifer Aniston- David Schwimmer rumours go viral

They say you can manifest anything from the universe. Well, looks like millions of ‘Friends’ fans have made it possible as recent rumours suggest that ‘Friends’ co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer may be dating in real life!

The former co-stars came together for a special ‘Friends: The Reunion’ that aired this year in which all leads came together and spoke about their filming experiences, their equation and how the popular show changed their life forever. Among many other revelations, one that stuck with us was that both David and Jennifer (Ross and Rachel) admitted having crushes on each other while filming the show but not doing anything about it as they were both in relationships at the time.

After they admitted to never acting upon the feelings of mutual like, it seems they have acted upon them now. According to a report by Closer Online, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are dating. The publication said that the two stars have been spending more time together since they filmed the Friends reunion with their co-stars on the show's 25th anniversary. The one where they all look back: Major revelations made during the 'Friends' reunion

A source told the publication, "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

The source added, "They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them." Sex And The City spin-off: Sarah Jessica Parker's ‘And Just Like That’ pics out!

However, both Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have not confirmed the news.