'Friends' reunion: David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admit they had crush on each other

Ross and Rachel remain one of the most iconic onscreen couple's on TV even to this date. The two popular characters from the popular show 'Friends' had everyone hooked for ten years with everyone wondering till the end if they would end up together or be 'on a break' forever.



Actors David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston who immortalised the two characters on screen never dated each other in real life although everyone raved about the chemistry the two shared.



Now after 27 years, the two actors admitted that they had major crush on each other during the filming of the first season. So it wasn't all acting when Ross romanced Rachel on screen!



The cast of 'Friends' sat down for an unscripted reunion episode and host James Corden asked why did the six never date each other in real life despite share such a close bond off screen. To which David Schwimmer admitted that he had a major crush on Aniston during the first season.



"Yeah the first season I had a major crush on Jen," said Schwimmer as the audience collectively gasped. The actor revealed that that feelings were mutual. "Both at some point, we were both crush hard on each other but it was like two passing because one of us was always in a relationship. So we never crossed that boundary, we respected that."



Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on the show, at this pointed coughed and said "Bull__" and the crown had started cheering loudly and laughing even as Aniston and Schwimmer denied. LeBlanc finally said he was joking.



Aniston added that they had talked about how it was sad that they would share their first kiss on TV as Ross and Rachel. "And that's what happened. Our first kiss was Ross and Rachel's first kiss. We channeled our adulation and love for each other in our characters Ross and Rachel" Aniston said.



The rest of the cast members though admitted that they knew from the beginning that the two had feelings for each other.



Earlier on , while promoting the special episode the male actors spoke about the unspoken rule they had on set which stopped them from dating their co-actors in real life.



"There was a rule that we had (that) was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends," explained Perry. "If we were hooking up or there was any strangeness going on, that might mess with things."



"So we kept a friendship, and we did become really good friends – and we are really good friends to this day," Perry added.