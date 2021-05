The one where they all look back: Major revelations made during the 'Friends' reunion

The 'Friends' cast gets together one last time for an unscripted special episode. From Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting to having major crush on each other to Ross hating his monkey Marcel, here are all the major revelations made on the special episode.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

Although the six cast members of the hit sitcom 'Friends' have been shown having a romantic liaison with each other on the show, they never dated each other off-screen. In a shocking update, we now know that actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer majorly crushed on each other during the first season of the show.

''Yeah, the first season I had a major crush on Jen. Both at some point, we were both crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. So we never crossed that boundary, we respected that." David Schwimmer revealed in the reunion episode.

(Photograph:Twitter)