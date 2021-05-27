This is how much each 'Friends' star is being paid for the reunion episode

While you and I are obviously excited for the star cast of ‘Friends’ coming together after so many years for the reunion special, the real deal lies with them as we have just found out how much each of them is earning for the special episode.

The Friends reunion episode that is airing on May 27 will get back the original star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, as they revisit memories of the sitcom 17 years later.

As per a report in Variety, the cast would have been paid approximately $2.5 million each for the episode. That amounts to almost Rs 18.2 crore. Other reports in Hollywood Reporter and Deadline suggest that they might have been paid close to $3 million and $4 million.

The Friends reunion will stream on Zee5 in India while in other parts it’s available on HBO Max.