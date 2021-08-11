Sex And The City spin-off: Sarah Jessica Parker's ‘And Just Like That’ pics out!

In her latest post on Instagram, Sarah Jessica Parker—who reprises the role of Carrie Bradshaw for ‘Sex And The City’ spin-off, ‘And Just Like That’—shared new glimpses of Carrie and Big’s (Chris Noth) apartment in the upcoming, highly anticipated spin-off.



On Thursday, SJP—as she is famously called—shared a carousal of photos from the set of ‘And Just Like That’ that comprises a ‘Sex And The City’ book, Carrie’s new laptop, production staffers working and of course, a section of the apartment itself!



“Backlot. Stage. Married domicile. They build. They shoot. They make sure story is heard. They make our day (sic),” Parker captioned her slideshow.

Interestingly, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, appears to have spent her day scouting for outfit, too.



The costume department for the upcoming HBO Max revival show shared a picture of the actress on Instagram, captioning the same as, “AND….Charlotte arrives at her fitting.”

“Love , love , love my fittings,” Davis commented on the post.



‘And Just Like That’ is going to be a 10-episode series and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, though no release date has been announced.