US wants Afghanistan's neighbours not to recognise govt imposed by force as Taliban capture 9th provincial capital

The US wants Afghanistan's neighbours to refuse to recognise any Kabul government imposed by force, Pakistani newspaper DAWN reported.

The demand, issued at a US State Department briefing on Wednesday, came ahead of a meeting of the Troika Plus nations in Doha.

The group, which includes the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan, aims to find a political solution to Afghanistan's decades-long war.



The Taliban have taken control of Faizabad in northern Afghanistan, making it the Taliban's ninth provincial capital in less than a week.



"Late last night, the security forces who had been fighting the Taliban for several days came under intense pressure. The Taliban have captured the city now. Both sides have also suffered heavy losses," said lawmaker Zabihullah Attiq.

Also read | Taliban captures another provincial capital, several Afghan soldiers surrender near Kunduz



During the press conference, US State Department spokesman Ned Price noted that two important meetings are taking place this week in Doha, bringing together leaders from the region and beyond, as well as multilateral organisations.



The participants will press for a reduction in violence, a ceasefire and a "commitment by the part of these regional and broader governments and multilateral and international institutions not to recognise any government that is imposed by force," Price said, as per the report.



The meetings in the Qatari capital come as the Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw.



US Special envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is representing Washington in the talks in Doha.



Pakistan has sent its special envoy Muhammad Sadiq and its ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Khan. Kremlin`s envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and the newly appointed Chinese envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiao Yong are representing their countries.



All these countries have major stakes in bringing peace to Afghanistan and are seeking a regional consensus on the Afghan conflict despite their differences.



In the press briefing, Price said that Khalilzad had been sent to Doha to "advance a collective international response to what can only be termed as a rapidly deteriorating security situation".



US Special envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is representing Washington in the talks in Doha.



Pakistan has sent its special envoy Muhammad Sadiq and its ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Khan. Kremlin`s envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and the newly appointed Chinese envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiao Yong are representing their countries.



In the press briefing, Price said that Khalilzad had been sent to Doha to "advance a collective international response to what can only be termed as a rapidly deteriorating security situation".



However, the US media on Tuesday reported that Khalilzad was there to warn the Taliban against pursuing a military victory on ground.



He will "deliver a blunt message: A Taliban government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan will not be recognised," media reported.



(With inputs from agencies)