Top 10 world news: Violence in Russia increases, Pfizer clarifies deaths, and more

Russia has seen violent protests over the weekend, demanding the immediate release of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Various international leaders have also spoken out in favour of Navalny. More than 3,000 protestors were also arrested by the Russian police, raising questions about the police brutality. Meanwhile, Pakistan's PIA has found itself in yet another controversy.

Kremlin says Putin ready for dialogue if US willing

Russia police on Saturday detained over 3,300 protesters, including Navalny's wife, according to protest monitor OVD Info, as tens of thousands took to the streets to denounce President Vladimir Putin's rule. His wife was later released.

PIA aircraft seized at Kuala Lumpur with 170 passengers on board

The Pakistan company has now, after almost a week, paid nearly $7 million to the Irish company over lease dispute.

Violence by Russian police under scanner after arrest of 3,300 protesters

Police clashed with demonstrators in Moscow as tens of thousands took to the streets across the country on Saturday following Navalny's call to protest against President Vladimir Putin's rule.

US supports Taiwan over reported Chinese incursions

The United States has reiterated its commitment to continue to support Taiwan is "rock-solid" as it warned that China's "attempts to intimidate" the island are a threat to regional peace.

London: Police raid birthday party to find cardboard-made guests

When the police knocked on the door of the jet tycoon, Steve Varsanao, they realised the guests were actually life-size cutouts that looked like real people.

No deaths in Europe directly tied to COVID jabs: experts

Scientists believe that there was not adequate evidence to hold coronavirus vaccines responsible for deaths among those who received the vaccine.

Elon Musk's Tesla sues former employee for stealing 26,000 confidential files

Tesla said the stolen files represent '200 man-years of work' and are 'a roadmap to copy Tesla's innovation'.

Germany orders coronavirus drugs that cured Donald Trump

Trump was given the experimental-antibody treatment which was then developed by a US firm Regeneron, known as REGN-COV2.

Kuwait's emir reappoints PM to form new cabinet after parliament standoff

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, facing his first big political challenge since taking power in September, tasked Sheikh Sabah with nominating a new cabinet for approval, state news agency KUNA said.

Nineteen charred bodies found near Mexico-US border

As many as 19 charred corpses have been discovered in Mexico near the US border in an area where drug cartels often clash, the Tamaulipas state prosecutor's office said.